Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

VMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 146,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,986. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

About Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

