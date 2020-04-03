Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps alerts:

VTN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 63,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,646. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.