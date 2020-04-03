Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 3rd (AMCX, AMWD, ARCB, CMTL, CPRT, CSWI, CVCO, CVM, GSKY, GTHX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 3rd:

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Grid (LON:NG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a hold rating.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

