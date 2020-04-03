Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 3rd (1COV, AAPL, ADS, AFX, ALL, AXTA, AYI, BAS, BBVA, BEI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 3rd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $370.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €225.00 ($261.63) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $145.00 to $110.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $113.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €3.10 ($3.60) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €84.00 ($97.67) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €95.00 ($110.47) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Bankhaus Lampe. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €98.00 ($113.95) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €85.00 ($98.84) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $60.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price increased by Nomura from $36.00 to $40.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $37.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $240.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $124.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $120.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €155.00 ($180.23) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €94.00 ($109.30) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $125.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €7.20 ($8.37) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.40 ($10.93) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $110.00 to $90.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $102.00 to $100.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €59.50 ($69.19) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $136.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $89.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $80.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $3.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by analysts at Bankhaus Lampe. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $110.00 to $77.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) was given a SEK 170 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $19.50 to $14.30. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €9.50 ($11.05) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $180.00 to $154.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $153.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $100.00 to $85.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $118.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $90.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €210.00 ($244.19) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) had its target price trimmed by Nomura from $14.00 to $10.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $200.00 to $183.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $200.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $18.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $0.68 to $0.31. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $86.00 to $56.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $383.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $28.00 to $21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $11.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $30.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $95.00 to $82.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $2.50 to $1.90. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $76.00 to $60.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $46.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at Bankhaus Lampe. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $65.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $203.00 to $240.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 385 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $11.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $72.00 to $53.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €1.90 ($2.21) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €11.00 ($12.79) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $23.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $3.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $170.00 to $140.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $179.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $56.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $450.00 to $360.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $240.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $350.00 price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €10.30 ($11.98) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €24.50 ($28.49) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $164.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $48.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

