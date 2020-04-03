Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 3rd (AXP, BC, CHTR, CMCSA, CTL, CXO, DLR, EOG, EOLS, ESTE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 3rd:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target cut by Cfra from $140.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $44.00 to $40.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $580.00 to $495.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $53.00 to $45.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by Argus from $130.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $108.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $16.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $42.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $44.00 to $37.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $50.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $35.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $68.00 to $47.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $21.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $112.00 to $56.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $23.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $93.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $67.00 to $40.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $17.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $38.00 to $33.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $200.00 to $140.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $36.00 to $30.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $17.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $44.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

