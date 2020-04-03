Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON: TALK) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/30/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 101 ($1.33).

3/27/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 101 ($1.33) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 107 ($1.41).

2/4/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 107 ($1.41) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 95 ($1.25).

LON TALK traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 83.45 ($1.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.34 million and a P/E ratio of 26.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.82. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, insider Tristia Harrison purchased 171,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £199,485.20 ($262,411.47). Also, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 455,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £455,149 ($598,722.70).

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

