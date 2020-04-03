Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Agenus (AGEN)

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agenus’ earnings and revenues beat estimates for the fourth quarter of 2019. The company’s efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive. It is advancing a combination study of CTLA-4 targeting antibody, AGEN-1884, and its PD-1 targeting antibody, AGEN-2034, for second-line cervical cancer. A filing is expected in 2020. The company also has partnership with bigwig Gilead Sciences, which lends it with the much-needed infusion of cash to advance its pipeline development. The company filed several IND applications, which are now set for clinical studies. However, with no approved product in its portfolio and only a few candidates in mid-stage development, Agenus is still a few years away from launching a product to the market. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

3/20/2020 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2020 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $395.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.15. Agenus Inc has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

Get Agenus Inc alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agenus Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 309,954 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Agenus by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Agenus by 37.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Agenus by 68.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Agenus by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48,502 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.