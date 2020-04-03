Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: G1A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.50 ($23.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.50 ($23.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/2/2020 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €18.80 ($21.86) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a one year high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

