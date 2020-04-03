Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 3rd (ALB, AZO, BEI, KRN, MOS, NGVT, OXY, PAR, PMMAF, REZI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 3rd:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. Cfra currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Get Albemarle Co alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Krones (ETR:KRN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cfra. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ingevity for the first quarter of 2020 have been declining over the past month. The company is expected to gain from Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals and Capa businesses buyouts and strong growth of its applications driven by regulations and technology adoption. The Capa caprolactone acquisition is expected to contribute to Ingevity's earnings in 2020. The company should also gain strong foothold as China gradually shifts to new emission standards. However, softer industrial demand is hurting its Performance Chemicals unit. The company also faces headwind from continued weakness in oilfield applications. Planned outages are also likely to hurt its margins. The company is also exposed to inflationary cost pressures. The company has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum’s rising exposure in the Permian Basin and continuous expansion therein through acquisitions and joint ventures are anticipated to boost its performance in the long run. Occidental continues to divest lower-margin assets and utilize proceeds from the same to lower debt, thereby strengthening the balance sheet. The decision to cut Western Midstream stake will allow it to operate as a stand-alone business and enable the company to focus more on core operations. However, shares of Occidental have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. It faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. Moreover, decline in commodity prices has forced the company to trim its dividend and lower capital expenditure guidance twice to preserve its liquidity amid coronavirus scare.”

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its strong sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a buy rating. Cfra currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.