Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 3rd (ACIU, AGYS, BAM, DHX, ESSA, FCFS, FG, GELYY, GLIBA, GNPX)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 3rd:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

FGL (NYSE:FG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCI Liberty, Inc. provides telecommunication services. The Company offers broadband, television, tariff information, bills payment, connection and installation and other related services. GCI Liberty, Inc. is headquartered in Alaska, North America. “

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

