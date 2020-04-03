Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Balfour Beatty (BBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON: BBY) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/30/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/27/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 290 ($3.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/27/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/17/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital to GBX 320 ($4.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to GBX 265 ($3.49). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 340 ($4.47).

3/11/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/11/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/10/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/5/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

2/4/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/3/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON BBY traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 210.20 ($2.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12 month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 242.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 241.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Anne Drinkwater acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Insiders purchased 4,668 shares of company stock worth $1,215,018 over the last three months.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

