Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS):

3/30/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

3/26/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

3/24/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/12/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/12/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

2/27/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

FOCS stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,875,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

