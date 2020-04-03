Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Halma (HLMA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Halma (LON: HLMA) recently:

3/26/2020 – Halma had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Halma had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,510 ($19.86) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Halma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,980 ($26.05) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,060 ($27.10).

3/19/2020 – Halma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/19/2020 – Halma had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/16/2020 – Halma had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/6/2020 – Halma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Halma is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 2,350 ($30.91) price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Halma had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Halma had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Halma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of HLMA stock traded up GBX 47.50 ($0.62) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,889.50 ($24.86). The company had a trading volume of 824,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,195. Halma plc has a one year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,996.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,022.68.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

