Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Parkland Fuel (PKI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Parkland Fuel (TSE: PKI):

4/3/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$45.00.

4/1/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$53.00 to C$45.00.

3/24/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$42.00.

3/16/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00.

3/9/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$50.00.

3/6/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target raised by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

PKI stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.28. 196,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. Parkland Fuel Corp has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$49.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parkland Fuel Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

