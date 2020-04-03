Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pearson (PSON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pearson (LON: PSON) recently:

4/1/2020 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 658 ($8.66). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 525 ($6.91).

3/23/2020 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/23/2020 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 540 ($7.10) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 520 ($6.84).

3/20/2020 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 776 ($10.21). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 605 ($7.96) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 505 ($6.64).

2/26/2020 – Pearson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.22) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 600 ($7.89).

2/25/2020 – Pearson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2020 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 535 ($7.04). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Pearson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/17/2020 – Pearson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/11/2020 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.91) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 541.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 636.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51).

Get Pearson plc alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other news, insider Sidney Taurel bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £538,000 ($707,708.50).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.