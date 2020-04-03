Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zalando (ZAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zalando (FRA: ZAL) recently:

4/1/2020 – Zalando was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Zalando was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Zalando was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Zalando was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Zalando was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Zalando was given a new €44.30 ($51.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Zalando was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Zalando was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Zalando was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Zalando was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Zalando was given a new €44.30 ($51.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Zalando was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Zalando was given a new €52.80 ($61.40) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Zalando was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Zalando was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Zalando was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Zalando was given a new €53.30 ($61.98) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Zalando was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Zalando was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Zalando was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Zalando was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Zalando was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Zalando was given a new €53.30 ($61.98) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Zalando was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Zalando was given a new €53.30 ($61.98) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA:ZAL opened at €34.31 ($39.90) on Friday. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.48.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

