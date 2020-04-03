Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,786 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 310% compared to the typical volume of 679 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

In other news, President Jason T. Serrano bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 412,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,531.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Mumma bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,967.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $746,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NYMT opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.72. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 118.84 and a quick ratio of 118.84.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

