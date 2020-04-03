Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,085 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average volume of 1,167 call options.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $380,992.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,077.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $77,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 619,158 shares of company stock worth $12,116,472. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,925. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

