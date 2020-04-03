Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Price Target Cut to GBX 442

Iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 442 ($5.81) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Friday.

Get Iomart Group alerts:

LON:IOM traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.68). The stock had a trading volume of 146,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,357. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 331.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 357.86. The company has a market cap of $316.16 million and a PE ratio of 22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. Iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 219.50 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 409 ($5.38).

Iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.