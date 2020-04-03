Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of IOM stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 280 ($3.68). 146,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,357. The company has a market cap of $316.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 331.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 357.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 219.50 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 409 ($5.38).

About Iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

