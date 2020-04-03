ION (ION) Hits Market Capitalization of $240,500.80

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, ION has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $240,500.80 and approximately $898.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,514,507 coins and its circulating supply is 12,614,507 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is ion.community.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

