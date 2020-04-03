IONChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $191,636.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, IONChain has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $191,636.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.02642851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00199579 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047359 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

