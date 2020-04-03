IOST 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.33 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, DragonEX, OKEx and Vebitcoin. IOST has a market capitalization of $38.27 million and $25.33 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.19 or 0.04487102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010266 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003441 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, DDEX, BitMart, OKEx, Huobi, ABCC, HitBTC, Bitrue, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, Vebitcoin, Coineal, Hotbit, Ethfinex, WazirX, Kucoin, Koinex, DragonEX, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, IDAX, Livecoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitkub, Bithumb, CoinBene, GOPAX, Binance, IDEX, Zebpay, BigONE, CoinZest and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

