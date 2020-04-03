IOTA (MIOTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.43 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. IOTA has a market cap of $422.08 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, FCoin, Exrates and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.02640394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197690 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047479 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052157 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Binance, Ovis, Upbit, Exrates, FCoin, HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

