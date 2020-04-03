IoTeX Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bgogo, Coineal and Gate.io. IoTeX has a total market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.24 or 0.04509792 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036659 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010708 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003387 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Bgogo, Coineal and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.