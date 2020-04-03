Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,477,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,089,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.33% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $151,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IOVA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.62.

IOVA stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

