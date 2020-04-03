IQeon (IQN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $46,720.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. IQeon has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $46,720.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One IQeon token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00016595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Token Store and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.02629703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00198926 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io.

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

