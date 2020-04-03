Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.71-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Iqvia also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.46-1.51 EPS.

Shares of IQV opened at $104.78 on Friday. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Iqvia from $194.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their price target on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Iqvia from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.94.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 728,828 shares of company stock valued at $119,608,315. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

