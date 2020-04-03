IRISnet (IRIS) Price Hits $0.0099 on Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $7.92 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.02619860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194903 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,000,554,255 coins and its circulating supply is 625,963,701 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

