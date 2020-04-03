iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 212.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.39. 4,793,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,617,847. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

