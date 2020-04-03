iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 261.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. 437,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,724,273. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

