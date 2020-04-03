iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) is Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,781 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for approximately 12.9% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $69,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period.

BATS ACWV traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 592,808 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

