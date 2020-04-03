iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Raised by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.0% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,831,046 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

