iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 779.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

IXJ opened at $60.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $71.09.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

