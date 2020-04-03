iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.19% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $16,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,891.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 612,960 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 287,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 76,648 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,692,000.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $17.80 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

