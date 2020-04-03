iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329,823 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. 24,243,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,579,227. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.