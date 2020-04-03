iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,628 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the average daily volume of 2,103 put options.

Shares of TUR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 7,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,843. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth $417,000.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

