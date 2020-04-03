iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $205.48 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $271.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4078 per share. This is a boost from iShares North American Tech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.