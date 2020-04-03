iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $144.08. 49,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average of $169.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

