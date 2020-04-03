iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

SMMD stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 26,405 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1689 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

