iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Raised by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 17.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $68,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,969,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after acquiring an additional 219,312 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,735,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,555,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,778. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.