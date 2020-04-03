iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Raised by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 5.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.38% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

IJK stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,981. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $248.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5072 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

