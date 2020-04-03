iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Cut by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,753. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $200.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

