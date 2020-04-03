Italo Trading Down 3.9% This Week (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Italo has a market cap of $15,236.05 and approximately $9.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.02619542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00195233 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,958,405 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Italo is italo.network.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.