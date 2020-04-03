iTicoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $194.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, iTicoin has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One iTicoin coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00018208 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $39,237.88 and approximately $194.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.34 or 0.02648233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00198191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

iTicoin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

