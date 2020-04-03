J D Wetherspoon (JDW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON: JDW) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2020 – J D Wetherspoon was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,020 ($13.42) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.36).

3/31/2020 – J D Wetherspoon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/27/2020 – J D Wetherspoon had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – J D Wetherspoon had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/20/2020 – J D Wetherspoon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/16/2020 – J D Wetherspoon had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/16/2020 – J D Wetherspoon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/13/2020 – J D Wetherspoon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/11/2020 – J D Wetherspoon had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/10/2020 – J D Wetherspoon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

JDW stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 805.50 ($10.60). 157,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,568. The company has a market capitalization of $843.71 million and a PE ratio of 13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36. J D Wetherspoon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 492 ($6.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,168.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,462.04.

In other news, insider John Hutson sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.21), for a total value of £30,604 ($40,257.83). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,789.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

