Jack in the Box Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JACK. Robert W. Baird cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $721.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,818. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,846,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after buying an additional 122,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after buying an additional 121,602 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

