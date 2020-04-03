Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.84% of Jack in the Box worth $33,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 121,602 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 63,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000.

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

