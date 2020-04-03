Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 215,140 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.57% of Codexis worth $24,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Codexis by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Codexis by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Codexis by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Codexis by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,202 shares of company stock valued at $569,762. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

