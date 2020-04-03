Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,501 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Yum China worth $23,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

